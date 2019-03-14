Watch Maren Morris Perform With Miranda Lambert and Cassadee Pope at Nashville Show

Maren Morris ended her sold-out Nashville show at the Ryman, as part of her Girl: The World Tour, with a surprise epic send-off, singing “My Church” with Miranda Lambert, Cassadee Pope, Brandi Carlile and songwriter Natalie Hemby.

“This moment was not planned but it made my [heart] explode,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “[Brandi Carlile] [Miranda Lambert] [Cassadee Pope] @wruckestrike surprising me and coming out during My Church at the SOLD OUT MOTHER CHURCH.”

Morris’ Nashville stop was her second show from her Girl: The World Tour, but the 28-year-old admitted performing at the Ryman held a special meaning for her.

“I’ve been on this stage before, and I’ve felt the weight of these halls, these windows, these beautiful stained glass windows,” Morris said. “A few years ago, I opened for this guy, Chris Stapleton. It was really monumental, because my parents got to come up. It was my first Ryman set I was getting to do.

“That was three and a half years ago now,” she continued. “To think about all the things that have transpired since then is just pretty freaking bizarre. So thank you guys for selling out my first Ryman show!”

The Texas native moved to Nashville to be a songwriter, never imagining where all her career would take her.

“On two blocks here in Nashville, on Music Row, that’s where I write songs,” Morris reflected. “That’s where I met most of my friends who are in this crowd tonight, who wrote these songs we’re playing tonight with me. I just really never thought that it would lead me here, to be an artist, and get to play shows like this.

“So much of it is something that I’ve thought up, or entrusted someone else who was creative to think of for you,” she added, “and make this such a unique experience, because you really only get to do your big a— first headline show once.”

Lambert and Hemby previously joined Morris on stage to sing Lambert’s “Virginia Bluebells” from her 2009 Revolution album, along with Morris’ “I Wish I Was,” from her Hero album. She was also joined by Brandi Carlile for “Common,” from Morris’ GIRL album.

