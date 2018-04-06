Maren Morris Says Niall Horan Tour Will Take Her Out of Her Comfort Zone

Maren Morris has spent the last several days soaking up the sun with her new husband, Ryan Hurd, on their Bora Bora honeymoon, but soon they will have to enjoy married life long-distance. The “Rich” singer will hit the road this summer with pop singer Niall Horan, for several overseas dates, where she hopes they can collaborate off stage as well.

“We, obviously have our song ‘Seeing Blind,’ which is still one of my favorite features or duets I’ve gotten to do,” Morris shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event, referring to a song from Horan’s freshman Flicker album. “I assume we will be working that up for his show and, as far as writing goes, I know that he is a great song writer, and we actually have a lot of friends who are co-writers. So, I could easily see that happening if he’s down for it.”

Morris says Horan might even get her to hit the greens with him, which is a bit intimidating. But overall, the Texas native is looking forward to trying new things that are unfamiliar to her.

“I’m hoping to get out of my comfort zone this summer,” maintained Morris. “We’re going to South America. I’m getting out of my comfort zone by traveling this much. I might go on the golf course and witness a game or two. I’m under the impression he’ll be doing that a lot, so I don’t know. I’ll need to talk to him. But he’s the best guy and he had the best time at the CMA [Awards] this past year, and he’d never been to a country award show.

“I think he was enamored at how friendly everyone was and how much everyone is actually friends with each other,” she continued. “And he’s was just bowled over by that, and then I look over and he’s getting Luke Bryan’s number and I just thought that was so adorable.”

For Morris, who just collaborated with Zedd and Gray for the No. 1 song, “The Middle,” working with artists outside of the genre like Horan isn’t that much of a stretch, at least for her.

“He’s a great dude,” Morris boasted. “I think he’s so rootsy and I love that all the One Direction guys, now that they’re doing solo stuff right now – they’re all so different. And they are true artists and they’re very different from each other but it’s all so fascinating to watch and to listen to. So, I’m excited to see what his fans are like on the road. It’s gonna be a fun summer.”

As Morris continues to work on her sophomore album, she hopes the elements between different styles of music will all show up on the record.

“I don’t ever try to be like ‘Let’s write a pop song today,’ Morris explained. “I just kind of let the chips fall and sometimes it feels more pop, and sometimes it’s like a straight up traditional country song, and sometimes it’s R&B. I will say, I don’t want to stray to far from my roots in the sophomore album. Because, I think a lot of artists get caught in that trap of [wanting] something so unexpected that no one’s going to get it that fell in love with the first album.”

