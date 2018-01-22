Maren Morris Collaborates With Zedd, Grey for New Single

The wait for new music from Maren Morris just got a whole lot shorter, with the singer announcing that she has collaborated with producer Zedd and electronic music duo Grey for a new song.

Morris revealed on social media Friday that the group has teamed up for the track “The Middle,” which is scheduled to be released on Jan. 23.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song will certainly be different from anything Morris’ fans have heard from her before, judging by her collaborators, and serves as a chance for the 27-year-old to expand fans’ musical horizons.

Zedd has been involved in multiple hit songs including his track “Stay” with Alessa Cara as well as Ariana Grande’s “Break Free.” Grey, composed of Kyle and Michael Trewartha, recently released its first EP.

Along with working on new music, Morris is also in the midst of planning her spring wedding to fiancé Ryan Hurd.

“Ryan and I are given attention all the time, and I feel like it’s a year of us being celebrated because we make music and we had really incredible years,” the singer recently told Taste of Country. “The wedding … I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there.”

“I want it to feel like a party,” she added. “I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

This month, Morris will perform at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 with Eric Church and Brothers Osborne to honor the victims of gun violence at live music events.

“Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn’t always the case this past year,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We believe it’s incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all.”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com