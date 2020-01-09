Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay Nominated for Multiple iHeartRadio Music Awards

Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Dan + Shay are among the artists nominated for multiple iHeartRadio Music Awards! The country music superstars join an all-star cast of multiple nominees, including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran. Morris is nominated for Country Song of the Year, for “GIRL,” as well as Best Lyrics and Best Remix, for “The Bones,” the latter for her version with Hozier. She is also nominated as part of Miranda Lambert‘s all-star collaboration, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” featuring Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

Combs is nominated in the all-genre Male Artist of the Year, Country Song of the Year for “Beautiful Crazy” and Country Artist of the Year.

Dan + Shay received nods in the all-genre Best Duo/Group of the Year, Country Artist of the Year, and Best Lyrics, for “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber.

Joining Morris and Combs in the Country Song of the Year category are Blake Shelton, for “God’s Country,” Justin Moore for “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” and Morgan Wallen for “Whiskey Glasses.”

Other artists included with Combs and Dan + Shay for Country Artist of the Year are Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett.

Wallen received another nod, for Best New Country Artist, along with Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, Riley Green and Runaway June.

The Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” collaboration received four nominations. The song is nominated for Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Remix, as well as the biggest honor of the night, Song of the Year. The song continues to rack up awards and accolades, even though country radio banned it from the airwaves.

“”Three days after I recorded it and wrote my verse, it was kicked off the charts,” Cyrus told PopCulture.com. “Honestly no one could tell me, is the record even going to come out? I was freaking out. I said, ‘No, this was meant to be. I know it’s meant to be. This is a hit.’ And on April the 4th on a Friday, it came out, and it was just days after, really after I’d finished it.”

Nine of the categories for the iHeartRadio Music Awards determine the winners based on fan votes. Find more information on voting by visiting the iHeartRadio Music Awards website.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place on Sunday, March 29, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Getty / Image Group LA