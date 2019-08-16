Maren Morris Enlists Help of Husband Ryan Hurd for the Official Video for ‘The Bones’

Maren Morris just dropped the official video for her latest single, “The Bones,” and it is personal. The video shows Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd, enjoying a tropical vacation while the romantic song plays on.

Morris opened up about the video on social media, revealing that it was directed by Alex Ferrari and shot while Morris and Hurd were enjoying some time in Hawaii.

“The Road to Hana is beautiful but a hell of a trek… kind of like the most meaningful & lasting human relationships we get to have,” Morris posted on Instagram. “This is our journey on film for “The Bones” directed by our friend and Maui aficionado [Alex M Ferrari].”

It’s fitting that Hurd appears in the video for “The Bones,” since the song, which Morris wrote with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, was at least partially inspired by Morris’ husband.

“I think that’s why I love Ryan so much,” Morris told Taste of Country. “Even in my darkest tunnels that I’ve been through in my life — he has seen nothing but beauty. And he never has tried to water me down. I think sometimes I can be pretty obnoxious, but he loves it. He never makes me feel stupid, or like I’m being over the top, or embarrassing him. He’s just completely accepting.”

Hurd was also the inspiration behind another song on GIRL: the sexy track, “Make Out With Me.”

“There’s this weird thing of complex that maybe some people have once you get married, you’re completely someone else’s, and you don’t get to be sexy anymore,” Morris noted. “Or if you become a mom, which obviously I haven’t done yet. The fact that people have this weirdness about me being sexy after that is just so stupid.

“I don’t care that I’m married right now, I’m still a very independent person,” she added. “That’s why he loves me. I’m gonna say it in a song, like, ‘I’m gonna make out with you.’”

One of the things Morris loves most about Hurd is the way he tells her, often, how he feels about her.

“He is so comfortable with saying how much he loves me,” Morris revealed. “I don’t know if it’s the Texan in me or what, but it takes a lot of heat to melt this ice.”

Morris is currently on her Girl: The World Tour, and will then join Miranda Lambert for a series of shows on Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Find dates, and download or stream “The Bones,” at her official website.

