Maren Morris ‘Definitely’ Wants to Have Children With Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris might be enjoying a career high right now, with the release of her latest single, “GIRL,” but she has more on her mind than just music. The 28-year-old is also planning on having children with her husband, Ryan Hurd, although maybe not anytime soon.

“If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself,” Morris told PEOPLE. “I love his family, and he loves my family, so we’ve definitely had those conversations, and they’ve been really fun and exciting.”

Morris previously had fans speculating when she captioned a photo of Hurd and Morris together in Paris with “Gonna have your babies.” In hindsight, the Texas native admits that wasn’t the best choice of words.

“I had had a couple of drinks at the hotel bar, and I was trying to be funny, like, ‘I’m gonna have your babies,’” Morris recalled. “Everyone immediately was like, ‘Is this your pregnancy announcement?’ I was like, ‘Oh s—, I really didn’t think this one through.’”

For now, Morris is focused on “GIRL” and her long-awaited upcoming sophomore album.

“There are songs on this album that are pop-leaning or even kind of ’90s R&B, then there are moments that are very Carole King,” Morris told PEOPLE. “I’m still very connected to my original roots, which are in my version of country music. I have to do me.”

“I can’t really try to sound like anyone else or be this pop star — I’m myself,” she continued. “I definitely love pop music, and I’m constantly inspired by it as a songwriter, and I loved being a part of this cataclysm that was ‘The Middle’ for this past year. But I don’t know that I can just waltz out the gate and be like, ‘This is a pop record.’”

Morris earned rave reviews by her adoring husband over the release of “GIRL.”

“So proud of this girl,” Hurd boasted on social media. “And Girl. Everyone asked if she was making a pop record, and she went and made something uniquely Maren. And even after hearing it a hundred times in our kitchen, it still is so right. Huge smiles for you, Girl.”

Morris will kick off her Girl: The World Tour on March 9 in Chicago, with Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn serving as her opening acts. Find dates at MarenMorris.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer