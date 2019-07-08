Maren Morris Claps Back at Women Who Calls ‘Girl’ Video ‘Disgusting’ on Twitter

Maren Morris didn’t waste any time in responding to a woman who slammed her music, and specifically the cinematic video for “GIRL” the title track of Morris’ recent album. Morris, who is currently on her mostly sold-out Girl: The World Tour, had the perfect mixture of politeness and sass when responding to the disgruntled person.

It all started when someone going by Miss Bailey Anne tweeted, “Dear [Maren Morris],

Why don’t you take your liberal, feminist crap and leave country music! Your newest video for ‘Girl’ is disgusting and as a woman I actually find it totally demeaning and out of line. How dare you act like you represent women who listen to country music …”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris was quick to respond, saying, “Hate to break it to you, Bailey, but she’s here for the long haul to make more ‘disgusting’ music videos about self-acceptance and mental care. Gross!”

Hate to break it to you, Bailey, but she’s here for the long haul to make more “disgusting” music videos about self-acceptance and mental care. Gross!✌🏼💃🏻 https://t.co/ykr6llZ2gw — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 7, 2019

Morris released the video for “GIRL” in January, revealing that she was so passionate about the video, she paid for part of it with her own money.

“When it came time to talk about doing the music video for my single, “GIRL,” it was the biggest video budget that Sony Nashville had seen,” Morris told InStyle. “I remember thinking, ‘If they’re not going to cover the entire cost, I really believe in this treatment. I believe in this director. I believe in myself and, if there’s anything that they don’t put in, I will cover the rest of the balance.’

“This was the first time I’ve ever put my own money down and signed a check to pay for my own music video, even though it was the lesser amount [compared to] what the label put in,” she continued. “I still felt like it was a risk, but I’m hoping it pays off. I think I’m at that point in my career where I can invest in myself financially. If you want to have your creative vision purely recognized, sometimes you just have to sign the check yourself. You end up footing the bill because you don’t want any part of your vision watered down or discounted by financial restrictions.”

Morris will continue her Girl: The World Tour over the next few months, as well as headline several fairs and festivals. Morris will also join Miranda Lambert for select dates on Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Find dates and MarenMorris.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz