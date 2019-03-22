Maren Morris Announces Second Nashville Show at Ascend Amphitheater

Maren Morris is returning to Nashville! The “GIRL” singer announced a second Nashville show, at the outdoor Ascend Amphitheater, on Oct. 18, as part of her Girl: The World Tour.

Morris will likely have a few special guests at Ascend, since her first Nashville show, held at the Ryman Auditorium shortly after kicking off her latest tour, included surprise appearances by Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile and hit songwriter Natalie Hemby.

“Maren is the best. She asked for a deep cut,” Lambert said before singing “Virginia Bluebell,” from Lambert’s 2009 Revolution album, with both Morris and Hemby. The trio also sang “I Wish I Was,” the song that inspired the title track of Morris’ freshman Hero album.

Morris has plenty to celebrate this week besides her Ascend show. Her sophomore GIRL album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard‘s Country Albums chart, as well as at No. 4 on the all-genre Top 200. Morris also broke a record with GIRL, with 24 million streams, making it the largest streaming week ever for a country studio album by a woman.

“I am blown away by the support this last week,” Morris said of her accomplishment. “My fans were already screaming the lyrics at the show the day after the album came out. I am so shocked and thankful to have broken this record for country music!”

Morris recently opened up about her struggle to be heard earlier in her career, after being rejected from American Idol, The Voice and America’s Got Talent. Although initially discouraging, in hindsight Morris admits it was the best thing that could have happened to her.

“There were a ton that I didn’t make it to. Thank God!” Morris said on What Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when asked about being turned away from both Idol and The Voice. “Now people cover my songs for their auditions on those shows, so it’s like, not only is it really nice to have my song on a national television show, I get to collect the check and have some sweet revenge.”

Tickets for the Ascend Amphitheater show are on sale on Friday, March 22. Most of Morris’ dates on her Girl: The World Tour have already sold out. Find more information for all shows, including the one at Ascend, at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty imags/Chris Polk/ACMA2017