Maren Morris Announces Performance at Houston Rodeo Before Due Date

She might be almost ready to give birth, but Maren Morris is still going to take the stage! The mother-to-be announced on social media that she will perform at the Houston Rodeo on Saturday, March 7, the same month Morris is reportedly due.

“Pregnant AF at the Houston Rodeo? Yee Haw,” Morris captioned the announcement.

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd announced the news that they were expecting in October.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris said at the time, alongside her first baby bump pic. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Perhaps Morris and her pregnant guitar player, Annie Clements, will be able to share the stage together again before they both go on maternity leave. Morris recently spoke out about Clements pregnancy, vowing her band member would still have a job after the baby was born –– and that Clements could bring her baby on the road with her.

“So unbelievably happy for you [Annie Clements]!” Morris said when sharing the photo of the two of them together. “I love that we’ll get to experience this new-mom-on-the-road life together. I know there are so many women who feel like they have to choose between being a touring musician + starting a family. I never wanted my people to choose. I think it’s a great conversation to have if you’re an artist who employs women. So let’s shred for 90 minutes and then go rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine.”

In addition to expecting her first child in 2020, Morris also working on a new album, which she hints will be influenced by her new role as a mother. She joins an all-star list of artists who will take the stage during the event, which lasts just over two weeks.

In addition to Morris, stars like Midland, Willie Nelson, Chris Young, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and more are scheduled to appear. Find more information at RodeoHouston.com.

