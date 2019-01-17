Maren Morris Announces New Single, ‘Girl’

New music from Maren Morris is officially on the way, with the singer announcing that her new single, “Girl,” will be released this week.

“The time has finally come. I’ve been dying to share this with you all for forever & a damn day,” she wrote on social media on Wednesday, Jan. 15. “My new single, ‘GIRL.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris shared that the song will be released at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 16 and will premiere on country radio on the same day at 5 p.m. ET.

The time has finally come. I’ve been dying to share this with you all for forever & a damn day. My new single, “GIRL.” Out everywhere tomorrow night. World Premiere at Country Radio tomorrow at 5pm EST, out everywhere after. 👑 pic.twitter.com/9hgUk3O8aI — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 16, 2019

The 28-year-old wrote “Girl” alongside Sarah Aarons, who co-wrote Morris’ smash collaboration with Zedd and Grey, “The Middle,” and Greg Kurstin, who has helped pen hits for stars like Sia and Adele. Kurstin also produced the song.

Morris had previously indicated that something new was coming when she uploaded a series of blank pink squares to her Instagram account.

“Girl” will be the first single from Morris’ upcoming album, which does not yet have an announced title or release date.

“I recorded my debut album when I was 24; I’m 28 now,” she told Rolling Stone of the project last year. “Doesn’t feel like that long ago, but a lot has happened in that chunk of time. I’m in a healthier headspace; I’m less judgmental of myself…Keith Urban has actually given me a lot of great advice. He’s like, “This is a snapshot of your life. It’s like a yearbook, so don’t overthink your second album. It’s just songs that reflect those years of time and then you move on and you make another album.”

The Texas native released her major label debut, Hero, in 2016, and recently told AOL that her new album will feature an extension of the sound she developed on her first outing.

“It’s a longer record. There were only 10 or 11 songs on my first record, so it was just cool to really tell a story from beginning to end with this,” she shared. “It’s more grown up, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously. I always kind of put in my humor into some of these songs. It’s not too far of a different sound from the first one, but I would say it’s a more elevated version of what I released a few years ago.”

The Grammy winner has hosted multiple listening parties for her new album in London and Dallas, sharing photos and videos from the gatherings on social media.

As I leave Texas, I love getting to visually reminisce on the MM2 listening event in Dallas the other evening. It was so fun and laidback. Thank you to my home state for believing in me since I was 10. pic.twitter.com/RRJ0Rx1oSd — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 5, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Josh Brasted