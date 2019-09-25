Maddie & Tae’s Madison Marlow Gives an Update on Wedding Plans

Maddie & Tae’s Madison Marlow is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonah Font, and while she has yet to reveal a wedding date, she does offer advice for other busy brides like herself. The 24-year-old credits not only her future husband with helping to get everything done, but also help she hired to make sure the big day goes according to plan.

“Jonah is actually a really, really big help,” Marlow told UMG Nashville. “He, overall, he just takes it. He’ll be like, ‘I’ll take care of it. Don’t worry about it.’ But we did this together. We did a lot of the [planning]; we really had a blast. Everyone said, ‘It’s gonna be so stressful,’ and it was before we had a wedding planner. So, my suggestion to all brides is to get a wedding planner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marlow has enjoyed every aspect of preparing for her wedding day, but one part of it was clearly her favorite.

“The catering thing was so awesome,” Marlow recalled. “They sent us a gigantic to-go box of food, with all of the food that we didn’t eat so we had leftovers for three days and it was delicious. It’s been really, really good, and Tae’s dress is ordered and ready to rock and roll.”

Marlow’s duo partner, Taylor Dye, is going to need two dresses, since she just announced her engagement to songwriter Josh Kerr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tae of maddie & tae (@taylordye) on Sep 3, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

“Can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr,” Dye wrote, using the heart emoji, to announce the celebratory news. “WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!! [Josh Kerr]… [photo credit]: [Angelina Oliva]”

Both Marlow and Dye are going to have to do some of their wedding prep on the road. The duo joins Runaway June in serving as the opening act for Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which will wrap up its second and final leg on Oct. 31.

Maddie & Tae haven’t announced future tour plans, but they will definitely be in Nashville on Nov. 13, for the 2019 CMA Awards. Maddie & Tae earned their seventh CMA Awards nomination, and their fifth consecutive for Vocal Duo of the Year, a category they share this year with Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay and Florida Georgia Line.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Monica Schipper