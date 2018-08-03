Watch Maddie & Tae’s New ‘Friends Don’t’ Video

One day after teasing a behind-the-scenes look, Maddie & Tae have released the video for their latest single, “Friends Don’t.” The song is the debut single from their upcoming, still-untitled new album, their first for Mercury Nashville.

The video shoot took 14 hours, wrapping up in the wee hours of the morning, but that’s not the only way Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye were stretched. The young women became actresses in the clip, with both of them having a love interest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s very different from all the other music videos we’ve done,” Dye tells Entertainment Tonight. “Both have different storylines, but in the same setting, so the music video will kinda follow Maddie’s story and my story and, yeah, the conclusion. You’ll just have to wait and see.”

“We both have a love interest,” adds Marlow. “Tae, she is actually a really, really good actress … I don’t enjoy it, but we needed to do it for this song and the video we had to be the main characters for it to make sense.”

The song was inspired by Marlow’s younger sister, who was unsure if her guy friend had any romantic interest in her.

“She called me one day, and was telling me about this situation with a guy that she was interested in, but wasn’t really sure if it was just friends,” Marlow tells PopCulture.com. They were all kind of in the same friend group. She was telling me a couple things, and I was like, ‘That’s not just friends. That’s not a friend thing. He’s making a move here.’

“We went into a writing session one day, and I was telling them about the situation, and we landed on the title, ‘Friends Don’t,’” she continues. “I think we finished the song in an hour and a half. Maybe even shorter. It was so quick.”

Maddie & Tae were halfway through their sophomore album when their record label, Dot Records, unexpectedly closed their doors. After getting over their shock and sadness, Marlow and Dye got back to work, and are now more excited than ever about the next chapter of their career.

“We ended up with a brand-new record label that we love,” says Marlow. “It just feels like home. We finished the album, and we finally released a new single. I cried the day we released the single, because I thought we were never going to be able to put out new music again. When you go through trials, in your life, work, personal, whatever, it makes you appreciate the good times more than you would have if you didn’t go through that.”

Download “Friends Don’t” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt