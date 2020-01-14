Maddie & Tae to Headline Tourist In This Town Tour With Avenue Beat

They might be serving as the opening act on Lady Antebellum‘s upcoming Ocean 2020 Tour, along with Jake Owen, but Maddie & Tae will still carve out some time for their own headlining tour as well! The duo, made up of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, will embark on their Tourist in This Town Tour later this year, with rising trio Avenue Beat serving as their opening act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on Jan 14, 2020 at 5:13am PST

“From the moment we stepped foot into the studio to record these new songs, we envisioned what it would be like to play them for you live,” the women shared on social media. “Well y’all… the moment has finally come! Tickets for the [Tourist in This Town] Tour go on sale this Friday, January 17th. The amazing trio, [Avenue Beat], will be joining us so come early for the fun!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their own tour comes on the heels of their unforgettable 2019, where the duo joined Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“Feels so surreal to be going out on a headlining tour, especially with our new record,” Dye said in a statement. “These songs are our raw unfiltered stories, and we can’t wait to tell them live.”

“We’ve waited five years to go back out on a headlining tour,” continued Marlow. “We are so excited to see our beautiful fans singing all of this new music.”

While Marlow and Dye were on the road with Underwood, they took plenty of notes, likely using what they learned in their own tour.

“The professionalism on her behalf is incredible,” Marlow shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “If she was having a bad day or a tough day or she was tired you’d never know it. She’s just so professional when it’s work time, it’s work time and she gets up there and puts on an incredible show no matter what. I want to be able to take that with me for every single tour, that we just always show up and make sure every single person in that audience feels like they got their money’s worth out of the show and feels like they connected with us in some way.

“I do love, she runs a tight ship and I love that. I think it’s incredible,” she added. “I think the structure that she creates on the road is so healthy and good, but I just really love the way she’s treated us as openers and what she’s done for us and I’m definitely going to pay that forward once we get to that level one day.”

The Tourist in This Town Tour kicks off on April 15 in Baltimore, Maryland, and is currently scheduled to run through July 11, wrapping up in Wichita, Kansas. Information on all of their upcoming shows, including their run with Lady A, can be found by visiting their website.

Maddie & Tae Tourist in This Town Tour Dates:

4/15 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, Maryland

4/16 – The Bluestone – Columbus, Ohio

4/17 – Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, Kentucky

4/29 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, Georgia

5/1 – Music Farm – Charleston, South Carolina

5/2 – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, Alabama

5/15 – Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

7/11 – Temple Live – Wichita, Kansas

Photo Credit: Getty / Danielle Del Valle