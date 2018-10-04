Maddie & Tae Eager to Learn From Carrie Underwood on Cry Pretty Tour 360

Maddie & Tae scored one of the best opening tour spots of next year, when Carrie Underwood invited them, along with Runaway June, to join her on her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360. The duo, made up of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, are eager to learn from one of country music’s biggest superstars.

“There’s so much to be excited about going on tour with Carrie, but I think I’m most excited about just really learning from one of the best artists in the industry and one of the best entertainers,” Marlow explained. “Just seeing a woman we’ve both admired for so long do her thing and getting to celebrate all the women on the tour. I feel like we’re gonna learn a lot!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And I think we’re gonna have some really good hangs, write a couple of songs,” added Dye. “I feel like we might get on a bus or Runaway June’s bus and write a tune or two.”

The all-female tour wasn’t entirely intentional, at least in the beginning. But while Underwood is grateful for the girl power, she insists that both acts have earned the right to join her on the road.

“It was mainly about just putting together a great show,” Underwood told PopCulture.com and other media. “And then, it’s an added bonus that they’re all women. But I mean, I definitely feel like we need to lift each other up and support each other. And I believe in these women. And hopefully, they’ll just continue to have more and more doors open for them. Because they deserve it.”

The country music icon is proud to put her stamp of approval on both Runaway June and Maddie & Tae.

“First and foremost, they’ve earned it,” Underwood said on the Women Want to Hear Women podcast. “I’m not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan. But it’s good when women support women.”

Prior to the start of the Cry Pretty Tour 360, Maddie & Tae will release a new album, a concept record. The project is the follow-up to their freshman Start Here, and their first for Universal Music Group.

“Making a concept album for us was so much fun and, actually, unexpected,” Marlow told All Access. “We didn’t plan on making a concept record. It tells a story top to bottom. When we started having meetings to discuss what we wanted the second record to say and what we wanted it to sound like, it just so happened that all of the songs we felt so connected to and gravitated towards were relationship songs, so we thought to tell a story with all of them, since they all hit home for us. So, we rolled with it.”

A list of all of Maddie & Tae’s upcoming shows can be found at MaddieandTae.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt