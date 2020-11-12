Luke Combs Takes Heat for Resurfaced Rude Tweets About Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga
Luke Combs has risen to fame in recent years after taking the country music industry by storm. But, before he became so well-known, Combs shared his uncensored thoughts about various celebrities on Twitter just like everyone else. More specifically, the country singer is currently taking heat after several rude tweets resurfaced in which he opened up about singers such as Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé.
In late October, fans discovered that Combs made several, rather blunt comments about some of the most popular singers in the music industry. Of course, these tweets were posted years before the country singer rose to stardom himself (he is even nominated for an Entertainer of the Year award at the 2020 CMA Awards). Combs originally took the country scene by storm in mid-2017 upon the release of his debut single "Hurricane." As the Tennessean reported, "Hurricane" was a platinum-selling, multi-week No. 1 hit. The last time that feat was accomplished by a country act with their first single was in 2012 when Florida Georgia Line released "Cruise."
Now that Combs has made a name for himself in the country world, and the music industry as a whole, his previous tweets have been looked at in a new light. Check out some of the messages that the country singer took to Twitter to post.
On Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus... The reason for my decision to spank my future children. #KeepItClassy— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 26, 2013
Combs apparently took ire with Cyrus' performances during her Bangerz era. He wrote that he will "spank" his "future children" because of the behavior that the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer.
Fans Weren't Happy
I'm so sorry for your future children— 𝐋𝐮𝐢𝐬 - PLASTIC HEARTS 💕 (@mileyzangel) October 24, 2020
Fans had a lot to say about Combs' tweets, as many of these resurfaced messages have already garnered hundreds of replies. While the message about Cyrus was originally posted in 2013, one user replied in late October to tell the country singer that they feel "sorry" for his future kids.
Fashion Critic
@katyperry and @NICKIMINAJ please stop dressing like @ladygaga. You are not her and after tonight clearly do not want to be— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 29, 2011
Back in 2011, Combs had a lot to say about Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj's attire. He wrote that the pair's outlandish outfits would not allow them to become Lady Gaga. Although, he wrote that they shouldn't "want to" emulate the "Bad Romance" singer.
Not Having It
Gobar... Stay away from women's buisness...stream #smile— अvi✨🎆 (@Katysavii) October 23, 2020
Nearly ten years after he initially posted the message, fans have flocked to it in order to share their feelings. One person wrote that Combs should stay out of women's business, and added that he should stream Perry's "Smile" while he's at it.
Harsh Words For Gaga
@ladygaga you look... just awful— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 29, 2011
Combs didn't just reserve one tweet for critiquing Gaga. In another message, also posted in 2011, the country singer wrote that the iconic pop star looked "just awful."
Taking Aim At Taylor
@taylorswift13 are you sure your cut out for the job? #Ironic #Yikes pic.twitter.com/nQhVdmWc— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) November 28, 2012
Combs also tweeted out a rather rude message about Taylor Swift's love life in 2012. Alongside a photo of a magazine cover that included the headline, "Find a Great Guy (Taylor Swift Tells You How)," the country singer questioned whether she was "cut out for the job."
His Thoughts On Beyonce
Am I the only one who thinks the Beyoncé pregnancy pictures are super strange?— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 3, 2017
In one of his more recent, insulting tweets, Combs wrote in 2017 that he was questioning the validity of Beyoncé pregnancy photos. As one might have expected, as soon as the Bey Hive got wind of his message, they flooded his message with replies in support of the international pop star.