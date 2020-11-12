Luke Combs Takes Heat for Resurfaced Rude Tweets About Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga

Luke Combs has risen to fame in recent years after taking the country music industry by storm. But, before he became so well-known, Combs shared his uncensored thoughts about various celebrities on Twitter just like everyone else. More specifically, the country singer is currently taking heat after several rude tweets resurfaced in which he opened up about singers such as Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé.

In late October, fans discovered that Combs made several, rather blunt comments about some of the most popular singers in the music industry. Of course, these tweets were posted years before the country singer rose to stardom himself (he is even nominated for an Entertainer of the Year award at the 2020 CMA Awards). Combs originally took the country scene by storm in mid-2017 upon the release of his debut single "Hurricane." As the Tennessean reported, "Hurricane" was a platinum-selling, multi-week No. 1 hit. The last time that feat was accomplished by a country act with their first single was in 2012 when Florida Georgia Line released "Cruise."

Now that Combs has made a name for himself in the country world, and the music industry as a whole, his previous tweets have been looked at in a new light. Check out some of the messages that the country singer took to Twitter to post.