Luke Combs Shares 'Lovin' on You' Music Video

Luke Combs reached No. 1 with his latest single, "Lovin' On You," before he could even release a music video for the song, which he did on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The brightly-colored clip was filmed in a roller rink, the same location that housed Combs' recent virtual performance of the song on The Tonight Show.

The clip starts with a younger version of Combs getting out of his mom's car, a birthday present in hand as he heads inside the rink for a girl named Nicole's birthday party. After attempting to roller skate, young Luke makes his way to the arcade games, where he's able to win Nicole the pair of pink-laced roller skates she'd been eyeing with the help of the Neon Dream Guitar Shredder game. Thanks to his multitude of tickets, young Luke gets the girl before the clip cuts to Combs' actual wife, Nicole Hocking, putting in a cameo as a rink worker.

"Ma'am? One ticket, here, what can I get for that?" a grown-up Combs asks her. "Whoopee cushion?" she says. "That'd be great," he replies. "Do love a good fart."

"The 'Lovin’ on You' music video is out now!" Combs wrote on Instagram. "Had a blast making it with my beautiful wife @nicohocking, the band, and some younger versions of all of us. Check it out via the link in my bio and let me know what y’all think!"

"Lovin' On You" gave Combs his 9th consecutive No. 1 single earlier this month, an unprecedented streak as Combs has only released nine singles to radio. Last year, Combs set a record when he became the first country artist to have their first five singles chart at No. 1 when "Beautiful Crazy" hit the milestone, a record he has since extended.

Last week, Combs was nominated for six CMA Awards, receiving his first nomination for the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. He is also up for Single of the Year with "Beer Never Broke My Heart," Song of the Year with "Even Though I'm Leaving" and Male Vocalist of the Year. He also earned a nod for his hand in writing Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," which was nominated for Song of the Year.

"Wow. What a morning," he shared on Instagram after the nominations were announced. "Thank you to the @cma for the consideration. Thank you to my team, my band and crew, my family, my beautiful wife @nicohocking, and to the fans, we miss you. None of this is possible without any of you. WE did this. THANK YOU!"