Luke Combs Reveals Song He Recorded That Left Him in Tears

Luke Combs might come across as someone who spends his time drinking out of his red solo cup, but he has a soft side – one that sometimes surprises even him. The 29-year-old said his current single, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” left him in tears, something that was unexpected for a tough guy like himself.

“I was in tears singing the work tape of that song when we wrote it. And I’m totally NOT the guy that’s… so emotional,” Combs told ABC Radio.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And I don’t know what about it hit me so hard,” he continued.. “But something about that day was definitely really special. Just a really intense experience – getting through that last verse on the work tape was.”

Combs wrote “Even Though I’m Leaving” with Wyatt Durrette and Ray Fulcher, and was unprepared for how he would react to the song, especially one he wrote.

“It was one of the few times where I’ve really been moved by my own song,” Combs recalled. “Which I don’t want to be that guy that’s like ‘Oh, man, my song is so good,’ you know, ’cause I’m totally not that guy!”

Part of why “Even Though I’m Leaving” hit Combs so hard is because he is anticipating when he will have to say goodbye to those closest to him, although thankfully that hasn’t happened yet.

“Most of the time, when I see somebody gushing about a song that they wrote, I’m kind of like the ‘roll my eyes’ guy,” Combs conceded. “I’m like, ‘Okay. Are you really doing that or are we just playing it up?’ But that’s probably the one instance [when] I was genuinely moved by something that I hadn’t even experienced.

“I’m lucky enough to still have both my parents,” he added, “and I can’t imagine having to sing that song when that time comes.”

Combs just won two CMA Awards, for Male Vocalist of the Year, and Song of the Year, the latter for “Beautiful Crazy.” With two trophies to add to his growing collection, Combs is having trouble absorbing how much he has been embraced by the country music community over the last few years.

“I don’t know if I’ve even begun to process what it means or how I feel about it yet,” Combs told PopCulture.com and other media. “I think shock is where I’m kind of at with it right now. Thankful is a word that comes to mind, to have my parents here, my fiancée, my friends, my entire team and crew and labels, to managers and friends.

“It’s just an absolute dream come true, something that I thought would never ever happen to a guy like me, especially not this fast,” he added. “So I’m just real thankful.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz