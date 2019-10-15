Luke Combs Reveals He and Fiancee Nicole Hocking Will Wed in 2020

Luke Combs is opening up about his upcoming wedding to his fiancée, Nicole Hocking. The couple, who got engaged last November, will wed sometime in 2020, although Combs isn’t revealing too many more details about their big day.

“I’ll give you a hint. It’s one of the days next year,” Combs quipped to PEOPLE. “One out of 365.”

Combs and Hocking hired a wedding planner to help them plan their nuptials, which is making the experience a lot easier for the couple.

“We’re actually a lot farther along than I think we both thought we would be with our schedules,” said Combs. “I’m excited about it. I really am. I’m looking forward to that day quite a bit.”

Combs likely never imagined when he began dating Hocking in 2016 how much his career would take off, with his debut single, “Hurricane,” becoming his first of six consecutive chart-topping, multi-platinum selling hits.

“I definitely struggled with it at times,” conceded Combs. “I dealt with it probably a lot last year as things were really taking off and really getting kicked into high gear. But I’ve definitely pushed past all that stuff now.”

“I just kinda kept moving forward,” he continued. “I mean, that was it. There wasn’t any time to stop anyway. So the best medication was just to work through things. And I’m definitely way more at peace now with it than I was a year ago, which is a great thing. I’m definitely in a great headspace now with this new album and ready to put it out and excited for all of the challenges that it presents.”

Combs’ new star status has impacted almost every area of his life, including his wedding planning.

“Everything that you do is scrutinized or put in the public light, so it can be like: How do we do this?” Combs told PEOPLE. “I don’t like the word ‘celebrity wedding,’ but how do you get a venue? Me and her would want to go look at the venue and make sure we like it. How do you go there and make sure that people working there aren’t going to say, ‘Hey, these people are getting married here?’”

Combs will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, as one of the CMT Artists of the Year, along with Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown. He is also nominated for three CMA Awards: for Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (for “Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn), and Song of the Year (for “Beautiful Crazy”).

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

