Luke Combs Poses for Photo With a Country Icon

Luke Combs may be an award-winning country artist, but even he gets a little star struck when it comes to country icons. The "The Kind of Love We Make" singer expressed his excitement on Instagram after he snapped a photo with none other than Shania Twain as he joined the roster of performers at the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley, an annual music festival held at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California.

Combs documented the special moment on Instagram in a June 1 post, sharing a photo of himself with his arm around Twain's shoulders as they smiled for the camera. In the caption, he wrote that it was "an honor to hang out with a true LEGEND – [Shania Twain]," whom he called a "pioneer of country music and set the bar high for all of us!" Twain shared the same photo to her own account as she shared a little love for Combs. Also sharing a photo snapped from the stands, the singer wrote, "Awesome to see [Luke Combs] rocking it at [BottleRock Napa] Good music, good people – good weekend!!" In the comments, Combs called it "such an honor."

The joint posts left many country music fans craving more. Within minutes of both Combs and Twin posting the pics, fans flooded the comments sections of both posts calling for a collaboration. One person wrote, "the duet we NEEEEDDD," as somebody else asked, "when is the duet?!?! That would be EPIC!!!!!!!" Another wrote, "please sing a song together!!!" A fourth person commented, "we need a Shania Twain cover now."

Although it doesn't seem a collaboration between Combs and Twain is currently in the works, fans were treated to more of Combs' voice at the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. Combs took the stage in Nashville for a 10-song set, beginning with "When It Rains It Pours." He also sang "Beautiful Crazy," "Lovin' On You," "She Got the Best of Me," "Hurricane," and "Beer Never Broke My Heart," also treating fans to his next single, "The Kind of Love We Make."

The performance marked Combs' before the arrival of his son with wife Nicole Combs. The couple announced in January that they are expecting their first child together this year, Combs at the time sharing with fans, "here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."