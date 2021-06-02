Luke Combs Ties Luke Bryan's Record After 'Forever After All' Hits No. 1

✖

Luke Combs is in the record books once again, tying Luke Bryan's record for the most No. 1 singles from one album on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. The Lukes are tied with six, a feat Combs achieved after his latest single, "Forever After All," ascended to the top of the chart this week. The song appears on What You See Ain't Always What You Get, the deluxe edition of the North Carolina native's sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get.

Bryan set the record with his 2015 album Kill the Lights, which yielded the No. 1 singles "Kick the Dust Up," "Strip It Down," "Home Alone Tonight," "Hunting', Fishing' and Lovin' Every Day," "Move" and "Fast." Combs' previous No. 1 singles from his sophomore project include "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving," "Does To Me" (feat. Eric Church), "Lovin' On You" and "Better Together."

Combs and Bryan recently appeared together on the season finale of American Idol, Bryan as a judge and Combs as a guest performer alongside season winner Chayce Beckham. The two Lukes snapped a photo together backstage, which Bryan posted on Instagram and captioned, "The Luke’s are on #AmericanIdol tonight! #CountryDoesIdol." Combs commented, "Two Luke’s are better than one" and shared the photo on his own page, writing, "Met another guy named Luke last night. Pretty cool dude."

In addition to his tie with Bryan, the success of "Forever After All" gives Combs his 11th consecutive No. 1 single to start his career, a record he has only continued to extend after breaking the existing one with his fifth consecutive No. 1, "Beautiful Crazy." The 31-year-old released the music video for "Forever After All" in April, sharing footage from his August 2020 wedding to wife Nicole Hocking.

"All of my music videos mean a lot to me, but this one is super special since it features a lot of footage from Nicole’s and my wedding," the singer said in a statement at the time. "That was the best day of my life and I’m super lucky to be married to my best friend. I definitely got choked up watching it, and it will be something we hold on to and always cherish." Combs is currently in the process of recording his third studio album and recently announced a headlining arena tour set to kick off this fall.