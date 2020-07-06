Tim McGraw Mourns 'Beyond Legendary' Charlie Daniels Following His Sudden Death at 83

✖

The country world continues to mourn the loss of the legendary Charlie Daniels, who passed away at the age of 83. On Twitter, Tim McGraw penned a message in tribute to Daniels. McGraw's lovely message detailed just how much the late entertainer influenced his own career.

McGraw began his Twitter tribute by writing that he grew up on Daniels' music. Of course, throughout his career, the "Just to See You Smile" singer was able to hang out with him several times. According to McGraw, Daniels was always "one of the most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks." In a subsequent tweet, McGraw posted a clip from one of his favorite performances of Daniels' in which he sang "The Legend of Wooly Swamp." He also shared that Daniels is indeed a legend in the country music scene and that he is "#BeyondLegendary."

Oh man, sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing…I grew up on his music... brilliant songs and smokin' records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I've ever run across. — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 6, 2020

The word "legend" gets tossed around so easily these days, but not in this case... he was #BeyondLegendary. This is one of my absolute favorites... "The Legend of Wooly Swamp" #CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/kSsqVwmsFf — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 6, 2020

On Monday, Daniels' publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, confirmed that he had died, saying that he had passed away from a hemorrhagic stroke. The Grand Ole Opry member is survived by his wife, Hazel, and his son, Charlie Daniels Jr. Daniels is perhaps best known for his 1979 song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," which he played with The Charlie Daniels Band. The late singer even spoke out about what that track did for himself and his band recently in 2019. During an interview with The Oklahoman, he said that he never ceased to be "amazed" at the song's success, explaining, "It always amazes me when I hear about something like that. It's just been a great song for us."

"It is fun to play and one of the reasons it’s fun to play is because that’s the one everybody wants to hear," Daniels continued. "You know when you get to that every night it’s gonna a song everybody’s gonna recognize and everybody’s gonna get into. So, it's definitely a high point of the night. We close with that. There’s nothing we have to follow it with. ...We’ve climbed all the heights we can, it’s time to leave."