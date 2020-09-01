Luke Combs Earns 9th Consecutive No. 1 Single With 'Lovin' On You'

Luke Combs continues to break his own record, earning his ninth consecutive No. 1 song with "Lovin' On You" and in the process becoming the first artist to have their first nine singles hit the top spot. The countrified love song topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart after just 12 weeks, giving Combs his fastest ascent to No. 1.

"Lovin' On You" follows Combs' previous No. 1 hits "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me," "Beautiful Crazy," "Beer Never Broke My Heart, "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "Does to Me," a duet with Eric Church. Last year, Combs set a record when he became the first country artist to have their first five singles chart at No. 1 when "Beautiful Crazy" hit the milestone, a streak he has continued to extend and which shows no signs of slowing.

"Lovin' On You" is from Combs' sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, which on Tuesday was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. Combs received a total of six nominations including a nod for the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award, his first time seeing his name on that particular ballot. He was also nominated for Single of the Year with "Beer Never Broke My Heart," Song of the Year with "Even Though I'm Leaving" and Male Vocalist of the Year. He also earned a nod for his hand in writing Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," which was nominated for Song of the Year.

"Wow. What a morning. Thank you to the @cma for the consideration," Combs wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "Thank you to my team, my band and crew, my family, my beautiful wife @nicohocking, and to the fans, we miss you. None of this is possible without any of you. WE did this. THANK YOU!"

In October, the North Carolina native will release a deluxe edition of his sophomore album titled What You See Ain't Always What You Get, which will include five unannounced new songs. This week, he posted a clip of a new song that could potentially appear on the project, the romantic "Forever After All." "They say nothin' lasts forever / But they ain't seen us together / Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes," the lyrics read. "And I know there'll be the moment / The good lord calls one of us home and / One won't have the other by their side / But heaven knows that, that won't last too long / Maybe some things last forever after all."