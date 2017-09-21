Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals Their ‘Problems’ in Funny Instagram Post

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer are one of the most flawless and gorgeous couples in country music, having walked the red carpet at hundreds of events. But in a recent post shared to Boyer’s social media, the two also have their fair share of problems.

Why we can’t eat popcorn in public @lukebryan #bigteethproblems A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

The 37-year-old wife of this year’s CMT Music Awards winner took to Instagram last week to share a snapshot of the two college sweethearts, enjoying their afternoon together. But as Boyer revealed, the couple has “big teeth problems.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why we can’t eat popcorn in public [Luke Bryan]” she captioned with the hashtag, “big teeth problems.”

In the image, Bryan and Boyer are all smiles, but a few popcorn kernels can be seen lodged between their teeth.

While kernel skins are not a big deal, the couple of 10 years has been going strong and make sure to keep communication and focus on one another. Bryan revealed in an interview with One Country what it takes to have a happy marriage.

“I think that evolves every year. Your first year of marriage is a cake walk,” Bryan said. “[But] I think it’s the core stuff… the communication and really, really focusing on time with one another and making sure that time is well spent and you actually talk out some stuff.”

The two also make sure to stay goofy with one another. Boyer shared another post to her Instagram of the couple making funny faces in a selfie posted this past August.

“Just realized where our boys get it from,” Boyer said. “Our family and friends seriously hate taking pictures with us. 99 [percent] of the time, one of us is doing something stupid.”

Just realized where our boys get it from…..our family and friends seriously hate taking pictures with us. 99% of the time, one of us is doing something stupid. A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Photo credit: Twitter / @kdubhitcountry

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!