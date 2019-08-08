Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Hysterical Photo of Singer Celebrating Football Season

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, posted a hysterical photo of her husband on social media, celebrating that the singer will soon be able to pass his time watching his favorite sport: football!

“He’s really happy….football season is almost here,” Caroline wrote, alongside a photo of a shirtless Bryan wearing a football helmet backwards, holding a coffee mug that says, “I’m so happy I could sh– rainbows.”

Bryan and Caroline might tease each other on social media, but Bryan has nothing but praise for his wife of more than 13 years, especially since she does much of the parenting for their sons, Bo and Tate, and nephew Til, while he is on the road.

“I do it with my wife, hand in hand,” Bryan boasted on the TODAY Show. “The work that she puts in with the children … I mean, it’s just amazing. I look at her phone and it’s just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it’s the children.”

“She’s really stepped in and just crushed that role at being someone for them,” he added

Bryan has plenty to celebrate besides football. The Georgia native will once again return to American Idol, joining Lionel Richie and Katy Perry for their third consecutive season together.

“The trio is getting back together!” Bryan praised on social media, after American Idol made the formal announcement. “Ready for another season of laughs, tears and wigs flying on [American Idol]. Get out there and audition! You never know, [The next Idol] could be you…”

Bryan might be eager to return with Richie and Perry, along with Bobby Bones and Ryan Seacrest, but his favorite part of being on Idol is the chance to invest in the lives of the aspiring stars.

“It’s always about the contestants,” Bryan previously said. “That’s what makes the show fun for us – the surprises, the talent, the youthfulness of the talent. I mean, we have so many 15, 16, 17-year-olds that are unbelievable, and watching them handle the pressure and have fun and the tears and the joy and the smile and all that. So, we’re loving it.

“We love the role – me and Katie and Lionel and Ryan – we’re having a great time doing this,” he continued. “If we weren’t having a good time, it would change the whole dynamic. To be able to facilitate these kids’ dreams is very special.”

