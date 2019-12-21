Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Fools Country Singer in the Shower for ’12 Days of Prankmas’

Caroline Bryan, wife of American Idol judge Luke Bryan, found a hilarious way to prank the country music star as she continues her “12 Days of Prankmas” countdown to Christmas. On Thursday, Bryan shared videos of Luke being totally puzzled by what she did to a bar of soap. She used a simple soap prank, creating un-latherable soap with nail polish.

“Day 7…. ‘Soapy Claus’ is back,” Bryan wrote. “So many people have told me that the soap prank last year was their favorite. So I did it again and had some friends get their husbands! Poor Luke was quick to catch on! Anyone who wants to try it…all you do is get a fresh bar of soap and coat it with clear nail polish. It won’t lather!”

Amazingly, Bryan pulled off the same prank on Luke last year. In both clips, Luke is heard complaining from the shower, as he quickly figures out that his wife has done something to the soap.

“‘Does this soap smell ok????’ No Luke it doesn’t,” Bryan wrote in last year’s post. “It’s been sabotaged. Merry ChristmASS…. ‘You tryin’ to joke on me?!?!’”

Fans thought the joke was hilarious, and encouraged Bryan to keep the jokes going.

“These are my favorite posts to see every day,” tennis player Madison Keys wrote.

“I look forward to these pranks everyday!” one fan wrote. “Merry Christmas!”

“Worth watching again,” another wrote. “I am cracking up!!”

Luke is not the only victim of Bryan’s pranking. On Wednesday, she shared clips of herself pranking her sister-in-law, Ellen Boyer. Unlike Bryan, Boyer is not very good at pranking. However, she praised Boyer for all the things she does well, like raising awareness for the Down syndrome community ad congenital heart disease.

“Day 6…. ‘Ellen, dammit!’ My sister in law,” Bryan wrote. “She’s great at spreading #chd awareness and love for Down syndrome, but she’s horrible at pranking! This chick can sing, rap, do a keg stand, Missy Elliot 1, 2 step…but can’t keep a straight face during Pranksmas! Go check out her page and website. Our family truly hopes to change the world of congenital heart disease and celebrate the Down syndrome community.”

Bryan also showed Luke’s mother, LeClaire Bryan, pulling off a prank on the fourth day of “Prankmas.”

“She pranks a few buddies and ask where an adult store is…her home is still under reconstruction and she tells them her ‘toys’ got swept away in the hurricane,” Bryan wrote.

Luke and Caroline Bryan have been married since 2006 and are parents to sons Thomas, 11, and Tatum, 9. In the new year, Luke will be busy judging another season of American Idol for ABC.

“It’s exciting,” Bryan told Nash Country Daily about seeing young singers perform on Idol. “It’s always about watching amazingly talented kids walk in the door from all these different backgrounds and knowing you can help facilitate their rise to stardom and their ability to get their music out there.”

American Idol returns on Feb. 16 on ABC with Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie back as judges and Ryan Seacrest hosting.

Photo credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville