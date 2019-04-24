Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Calls Herself the ‘Worst’ After School Project Goes Wrong

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, is a doting mom to their sons, Bo and Tate, as well as their nephew, Til, but even she admits she isn’t perfect. After Tate’s school project was to make a Benjamin Franklin replica, Caroline shared the results on social media, laughing at how their finished product looked.

“Okay, so any of you moms who hate arts and crafts, and think you’re not good, I’m officially the worst,” Caroline said, trying to keep a straight face while showing a slightly lopsided version of the Founding Father.

“Tate and I did it together, didn’t we?” she said, with her youngest son sitting beside her.

“We did the best we could!” he insisted while eating a popsicle.

“That’s right! You like it, Luke, don’t you?” she asked, as her famous husband moved from the sink to get a closer look.

“Benjamin Franklin and Whoopi Goldberg had a child,” Bryan quipped.

Caroline also captioned the video, clarifying that she still enjoyed the time with her 8-year-old.

“This Ben Franklin is still worth a solid $100,” Caroline wrote. “I haven’t stopped laughing for 2 hours….I’m officially the worst at school projects. However….Tate and I had a blast and I wouldn’t change it for anything!! #hegottabighead”

Caroline is often home alone with the three boys in the house, when her husband is on the road or serving as a judge of American Idol – and she admits it isn’t always easy.

“Trust me, there are times when I just lose my s—,” Caroline told CMT. “Sometimes I just go sit in the shower and cry. I struggle with Luke being gone all the time and how to make everybody happy and how to make this charity [the Brett Boyer Foundation] go well. It’s hard to be alone a lot. Our family thing is, you can take two paths in life: one of being bitter and angry, or one of I’m gonna find the happiness in this and make the best of something that’s horrible.”

Bryan is back at radio with his new single, “Knockin’ Boots,” from an upcoming new album. Download the single on iTunes.

