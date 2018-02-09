Luke Bryan Announces Vinyl Release of ‘What Makes You Country’

Luke Bryan is going old-school with his latest album, What Makes You Country. The “Most People Are Good” singer announces he is releasing a vinyl version of his latest record, with a bonus track, “I Can’t Even,” included in the new project.

What Makes You Country, which was released in December, is Bryan’s sixth studio album, but with each record, ever since his 2007 freshman I’ll Stay Me, the Georgia native’s goals have remained the same.

“My hope for every album is to put songs out that drive people to want to come see the shows,” Bryan says. “It drives people to want to listen to it on the radio and obviously have these songs incorporated in their life. I always want to have a roller coaster of emotions through the albums – the sad songs, the love songs, the happy songs, the drinking songs, the party songs. I want to have songs that people can come to big outdoor stadium like concerts and rock and party and have a blast. I want something driving, something to hit people in the face, and let’s make some big ole fun music and some big ole fun memories.”

Bryan is giving his fans plenty of chances to listen to his songs in 2018. He will kick off his What Makes You Country Tour on Feb. 16 which for the first time includes a run of stadium dates. More information can be found on his website.

What Makes You Country vinyl track listing:

1. What Makes You Country

2. Out Of Nowhere

3. Light It Up

4. Most People Are Good

5. Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset

6. Bad Lovers

7. Drinking Again

8. Land Of A Million Songs

9. Like You Say You Do

10. Hooked On It

11. She’s A Hot One

12. Hungover In A Hotel Room

13. Pick It Up

14. Driving This Thing

15. Win Life

Photo Credit: Facebook/Luke Bryan