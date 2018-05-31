Luke Bryan Announces What Makes You Country: XL Stadium Sized Tour

Luke Bryan made a big announcement today: he is super-sizing his upcoming 2018 What Makes You Country Tour! The “Most People Are Good” revealed today he is launching his What Makes You Country: XL Stadium Sized Tour, with DJ Rock, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen and Jon Pardi joining him on the trek.

The news comes during a particularly busy season for Bryan. The 41-year-old will also begin his role as judge, on Season 16 of American Idol, which premieres on March 11, 2018 on ABC.

“This does feel like maybe the busiest I’ve ever been,” Bryan told PopCulture.com. “But, it’s a different kind of busy. There are phases of your career, getting your career started, where exhaustion isn’t even the proper word to describe it — when you’re taking red-eye flights, and trying to sleep in the middle seat, on a commercial flight. It’s a different kind of busy, but it’s fun. I’m having fun with it.”

Bryan’s stadium tour will mark the first time a country show has ever been played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Georgia native will also play in the homes of the Jets, Blue Jays, Mets, Cardinals, Cubs, Red Sox, Twins, Lions, Steelers, Broncos, Buccaneers and the Reds.

A list of the dates on Bryan’s What Makes You Country: XL Stadium Sized Tour can be found below. All of the dates on Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour are available on his website.

What Makes You Country: XL Stadium Sized Tour Dates:

5/30 — Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

6/2 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

6/16 — Cincinnati, OH, Great American Ball Park

6/23 — Tampla Florida, Raymond James Stadim

6/30 — Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Field

7/05-6 — Boston, MA, Fenway Park

7/21 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

7/28 — Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

8/4 — Denver, CO, Mile High Stadium

Photo Credit: Facebook/Luke Bryan