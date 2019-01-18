Luke Bryan Announces Sunset Repeat Tour With Cole Swindell, Jon Langston

Only one day after teasing an upcoming tour, Luke Bryan has made it official! The singer just announced his Sunset Repeat Tour, with both Cole Swindell and Jon Langston, along with DJ Rock, joining him on the road.

“Excited to announce the official Sunset Repeat Tour with my buddies Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ ROCK,” Bryan shared on social media. “Check my website for all the details. See y’all on the road!”

Most of the tour dates fall during the summer, allowing Bryan to be home more during the school year, which is becoming increasingly important to him as his sons, Bo and Tate, get older.

“We knew when I took on [American] Idol that it was going to take up a lot of my off-season time,” Bryan told iHeartRadio in 2018. “Next year, I’m probably going to trim a few dates off the tour. I just kinda need to settle in that mold of not doing 100 shows a year and scale back a hair.”

“I’ve got to start looking at like baseball schedules because my boys are getting to where, in the Spring, they are playing baseball,” he continued. “They are old enough to know that Dad’s halfway across the world.”

Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour will kick off on May 31 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A list of dates can be found below. Visit LukeBryan.com for ticket and venue information.

Luke Bryan Sunset Repeat Tour Dates:

May 31 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ BB&T Pavilion

June 1 — Bristol, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 2 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 — Hershey, Pennsylvania @HersheyPark Stadium

June 7 — Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. @Keybank Pavilion

June 8 — Cincinnati, Ohio @Riverbend Music Center

June 13 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14 — Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 11 — Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 13 — Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 — Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 20 — Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 21 — Brandon, Mississippi. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 25 — Birmingham, Alabama @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 26 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 17 — St. Louis, Missour @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 — Indianapolis, Indiana @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 22 — Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center

Aug. 23 — Sacramento, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 5 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 — Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 8 — Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 12 — Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Artsbethel

Sept. 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 12 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer