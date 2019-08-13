Luke Bryan’s Son Celebrates 9th Birthday With Hilarious Wake-Up Call From Dad

Luke Bryan‘s youngest son, Tate, celebrated his ninth birthday on Sunday, starting the morning with an energetic wake-up call from his parents.
Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted a video of the moment on Instagram, with Tate asleep on a couch as a shirtless Luke jumps onto the furniture and dances while an energetic birthday song plays in the background. “Go Tate tot, it’s your birthday,” he crows as he pulls a blanket off of his son and Caroline dances in the background.
“Happy birthday Tate!!!” Caroline wrote alongside the clip and two photos of her son wearing a plastic gold crown. “You’re the king today! #9 and feeling fine!”
Luke also posted a birthday message to his son on his own Instagram page, with the American Idol judge posting a shot of Tate smiling in front of a field of sunflowers.
“Happy birthday tot tot,” the proud dad wrote. “I love you. Can’t believe you’re 9.”
“Great day the Tater Tot is 9. He is a doll,” commented Luke’s mom, LeClaire Bryan.
The “Knockin’ Boots” singer also gave fans a glimpse at Tate’s birthday party on his Instagram Story, posting a quick clip of the group sitting around a table laden with a sports-themed birthday cake topped with the number nine and coordinating paper plates.
Along with Tate, Luke and Caroline share son Bo, 11. They also take care of Luke’s high school-aged nephew, Til, and older nieces Jordan and Kris. The morning birthday song seems to be a family tradition, as Bo received the same morning routine on his birthday in March.
For Luke’s birthday in July, the boys joined their dad on a fishing trip, another family tradition that Luke clearly loves. On his birthday, the Georgia native shared a slideshow of photos from the day, including snaps of both Tate and Bo proudly holding up their catches.
“Birthday week fishing,” Luke wrote.
