Luke Bryan Jokes He's 'Shocked' Wife Caroline 'Still Likes Me' During Quarantine

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, are currently quarantining at home with their family, which means they've spent a lot of time together over the past several weeks. On Monday, Bryan shared an Instagram post joking about his wife's tolerance for him, posting a video of the two sitting together on the couch watching the latest episode of American Idol.

"Hey guys, watching Idol, hope you're enjoying it," Bryan tells the camera, when his wife Caroline swiftly chimes in, "Watching this awesome... he's a hot judge." The country singer and his wife soon engage in a fiery, back-and-forth banter with Bryan exclaiming, "Oh Lord, I am looking pretty hot," before his wife says, "You are hot, Imma jump on that later!" as Bryan and his wife laugh. The sweet chit-chat was complemented by his caption, stating: "I'm shocked she still likes me after being stuck at home with me for 1293794 days. Haha [American Idol]." Bryan's fellow judge, Katy Perry, jokingly commented, "get a room."

Bryan and Caroline married in December 2006, and have been entertaining fans on social media for years, including playing epic pranks on each other. Earlier this month, Bryan terrified his wife when he honked a train horn at her as she was riding her bicycle, posting a video of the moment on Instagram. In the clip, Bryan is riding in a car, following Caroline as she rode a bike on the road in front of him. "Caroline's about to get train horned and she doesn't know it," he says at the beginning of the video.

He honked the truck's horn — which sounds exactly like a train — and immediately Caroline's legs flew off her bike and she attempted to balance herself before pulling over and falling on the grass as Bryan howled with laughter. "Lina gets hit with the train horn," he wrote. "#quarantine #toottoot." Caroline shared the same post on her own Instagram along with a second clip of herself giving her husband the middle finger as she sat on the ground. "Luke is a butthole," she wrote. "Just trying to have a peaceful ride during quarantine season."

Along with pranking his wife, Bryan has been keeping up with his judging duties for American Idol during quarantine and shared several at-home performances for events including ACM Presents: Our Country and the NFL Draft. The couple also made time to participate in an episode of The Newlywed Challenge, hosted by Shawn Johnson and Andrew East, competing against Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, and Chuck Wicks and his wife, Kasi.