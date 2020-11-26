Luke Bryan Shares Thanksgiving Message With Fans: 'Make the Most Out of This Thanksviging'

✖

Luke Bryan knows that Thanksgiving celebrations aren't quite the same this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the country star encouraged his fans to make the most of the holiday in a new Instagram post on Thursday. Sharing a video of himself sitting in a chair on the banks of the in Georgia, Bryan began by noting "what a crazy year we've had."

"2020 has just been really challenging, certainly, for everybody involved. Just letting you guys know to have a happy, safe and healthy Thanksgiving. Hope you're with you're family and I hope you could just make the most out of this Thanksgiving." He also got in a mention for his beer, Two Lane American Golden Lager, concluding, "When I'm down here on the Flint River, I kind of make the most out of it with a Two Lane. We love y'all. Happy Thanksgiving." He captioned the video with a simple "Happy Thanksgiving!"

Bryan recently opened up about how this year has impacted his family while speaking to ABC News for the recent Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards special, sharing that being able to spend so much time with his wife and kids has been a "pretty special" thing during a turbulent time.

"I think these times have made everybody truly reflect on what's truly important, so I think we'll all come out of this understanding," he said, recalling a recent conversation with a friend that he said "helped him spiritually and emotionally." "It's certainly been a lot to learn," Bryan added, "but I think we'll come out the other end of it."

The "Down to One" singer also joked that his wife, Caroline, might not have been as happy to have him at home for such a long stretch.

"There was a time there I was literally getting into bed at 8:15 every night, watching a couple of shows together and I'd never had that really ever in our marriage," Bryan reflected. "So it was trying at times, but it was fun. I'm pretty sure I was disrupting her flow around the house. So she's probably excited for me to get back on the road a little bit."

The American Idol judge added that he and his family were able to put in a garden on their farm, among other activities including planting Bryan's extra-large corn patch, and they celebrated his birthday with a bucket-list trip to some "really, really amazing Western fishing streams." "I'd always envisioned maybe taking a year off from touring, so, hey, why not 2020?" he said. "That was the year."