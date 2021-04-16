✖

Luke Bryan is back with another ode to summer love, announcing that "Waves," from the deluxe edition of his album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, will be his next radio single. He also shared the music video for the song, which was written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill.

The clip begins with an older man reminiscing on his own summer love with his now-wife, which started on the beach. Throwback scenes document two young lovers playing games and sharing cotton candy on the boardwalk before running into the water as fireworks light up the sky. "You were made for summer / Just like these stars we’re under / Were made for lighting this July sky up / Blanket down made for me and you tied up," Bryan sings as he walks pensively on the sand. "All night long, over and over / Crash into me and pull me closer / Kiss by kiss, one after another / Don’t let go, baby let this summer / Just keep on coming in waves."

"'Waves' is a song about kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves," the American Idol judge said in a statement. "'Waves' is kind of a play on words, and I fell in love with the song the second I heard it."

"Waves" is the fifth single from Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, following four consecutive No. 1s in "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight," "One Margarita" and "Down to One." Bryan would have likely performed "Waves" during the ACM Awards on Sunday night, but the Georgia native revealed on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he had to miss the first live American Idol show that night, and it appears that he will also miss the ACM Awards, where he is nominated for album of the year for Born Here, Live Here, Die Here as well as Entertainer of the Year.

"Being nominated for ACM Entertainer of the Year is just, it’s just amazing," Bryan told his record label. "I mean, I look back over my career and I’ve won a couple of Entertainer awards and every time you see your name a part of that group of people, you’re just honored by it. I’ll tell you what, I go on stage every night trying to be the best entertainer I can be and try to get everybody in the crowd, in the room sing and love one another and have fun So, any time the ACMs recognizes me for that, it’s a dream come true."