✖

Luke Bryan's five-part IMDb TV Original docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, will begin streaming on Aug. 6, and the country star has just shared the first trailer for his upcoming project. The two-and-a-half minute clip opens on footage of fans walking into one of Bryan's concerts before he appears on stage, quickly switching to an aerial shot of Bryan's hometown of Leesburg, Georgia.

"When you're in a truck riding roads in South Georgia, you get a lot of time to learn music that'll change your life," Bryan says in an interview as home videos and photos of the singer growing up appear on the screen. The trailer includes interviews with several members of Bryan's family and his team including his mom, LeClaire, and his wife, Caroline. LeClaire shared that her son's musical talent started with karaoke, when she realized Bryan "actually could sing and entertain." Bryan recalled that when he formed a band, his dad told him, "Please get out of here and go follow your dream."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

The trailer also touched on Bryan and Caroline's relationship and the difficulty Bryan faced being away from home so often amid his rise to the top of the country music industry, and the series will further reflect on the personal tragedies that Bryan went through on his road to success. "The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career," he said in a statement. "Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come."

The 44-year-old shared the trailer on Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, "Through the heartaches, triumphs can come. This is how my story goes." "Oh my goodness what a journey," LeClaire commented. "God bless all." Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will air on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, and was directed by Michael Monaco. Bryan served as an executive producer on the project and recently discussed it during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May.

"We felt like, 'Let’s put this thing out,'" he said. "It’s been a tough year for everybody and if people see my challenges and the things I’ve kind of had to go through in life, maybe it’ll inspire some people, certainly in these times, to dust themselves off and keep rocking."