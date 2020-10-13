Following the success of his summer smash "One Margarita," Luke Bryan has decided on the classically-Bryan love song "Down to One" as his next single, selecting the track from his recently released album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. "Down to One" was written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman and is a romantic reminiscence about a night between two lovers.

"We were down to 1 AM / Listening to one more song / Thinking I want more than just one night out here with you alone," Bryan sings in the chorus. "Down to that last Bud Light in the back of that two-tone, half-ton / My heart was telling me that one more kiss and I’d be done / Down to one hand in mine / Down to one beautiful smile / I was done with the girl I want / Straight falling in love / Right there that night / Down to one."

The song brings to mind some of Bryan's early hits, with breezy, country-tinged production and romantic, summer-inflected lyrics.

"Down to one is a real kind of typical song from me that you’d expect through the years," the American Idol judge said in a video sharing the story behind the song. "The first time I heard it — it’s written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson, who I’ve had a lot of success with as a co-writer, and it just sounds like a big ol’ hit. A guy and a girl out there in the middle of nowhere, enjoying a romantic moment together, and I always feel like you’ve gotta have those on an album."

In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Bryan shared that "Down to One" is his wife Caroline's favorite song from Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. "She always wants me to put out fun songs," he said. "She's like, 'Nobody wants to hear a bunch of sad, depressing stuff. Put fun, fun, fun.' She's always the champion of fun and dancing."

"One Margarita" was the third single from Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, following previous No. 1s "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight." "It's about growing up in a small town, tipping my hat and paying homage to those people," Bryan previously told Entertainment Tonight of his new album. "I wanted to have some love songs on there. I wanted to have some heartbreak songs and some emotional stuff."