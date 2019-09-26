Luke Bryan Reflects on 11 Years of Farm Tour Ahead of Opening Night

Luke Bryan will kick off his 11th annual Farm Tour on Thursday, Sept. 26, playing six shows in parts of rural America in five different states. The tour, which partners with Bayer for their Here’s to the Farmer campaign, offers scholarships to students from farming families, attending a local college.

“The Farm Tour has grown throughout the years, and the fact that we can set a stage up in a hayfield or some kind of field and people flock to it is what I envisioned when I created Farm Tour, and to obviously help some kids with scholarships and stuff like that,” Bryan shared with UMG Nashville. “But the Farm Tour has grown every year, and it’s always something we look forward to. It’s really an exciting time to be able to just be out on a farm on a fall night. Sometimes it’s cool and it’s perfect jacket weather, and everybody’s just enjoying music and having fun, and it’s happening in these little towns that have never gotten a show like this.

“So, it’s always fun knowing that I leave these little towns, and they can go, ‘Hey, we got to go party out in a field and hear a bunch of Nashville country music singers roll in,’ and give ’em a great show,” he added. “So many great memories through the years.”

Bryan created the Farm Tour in 2009 as a way to bring a big show to people who live in more remote areas.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said in a statement about the Farm Tour earlier this year. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!!”

For every #HeresToTheFarmer share, Bayer will donate one meal to a hungry American through Feeding America. Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will join Bryan for his Farm Tour as his opening acts. Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson