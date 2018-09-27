Luke Bryan Reflects on 10 Years of Farm Tour

Luke Bryan will kick off his 10th annual Farm Tour on Thursday, Sept. 27 in Irwin, Ohio. The success of the trek is a cause Bryan believes is worth celebrating.

“It’s our 10th anniversary of the Farm Tour,” Bryan said. “We’ve been able to have a lot of amazing memories and we’ve been able to give some scholarships to kids through the Farm Tour. You know, there’s nothing better than watching 15 to 20,000 people in a hayfield have fun and listen to country music.”

The 42-year-old will return to his home state of Georgia this year, due to high demand from fans in the Peach State.

“We’ve laid out of Georgia a couple of years, and my Georgia crowd they were not happy about that, so we finally got one back in Ringgold,” Bryan said. “We’ve got Chase Rice out, we’ve got the Peach Pickers and we’ve got Jon Langston on all the shows. And we’re doing the first one ever in Ohio. We’re in Illinois this year. We’re in Iowa, and then we’re down in Florida also. So, we do Florida, North Augusta in South Carolina and then we do Georgia. We kind of got the Southeast handled, and we got the Midwest handled.”

Bryan is taking a break from his What Makes You Country Tour for the Farm Tour, which provides college scholarships to students from farming families, although he decided to cut the Farm Tour a bit short this year.

“We like to just spread ’em around,” Bryan explained. “We may lay out of Iowa one year and then go down to Nebraska. We just kind of keep it fun. We did eight shows a year for a long time, and we learned that was a lot of work and I didn’t really sound good on the last – on the eighth, the seventh and eighth show I was pretty tired. So, we just trimmed it back to six, and it makes it fun and fresh and we love the Farm Tour every year.”

Bryan will also perform in Georgia on Oct. 3, for a benefit concert, The Heart of South Georgia, with proceeds going to The Heart of South Georgia Fund of The Community Foundation of South Georgia, to help support the ongoing natural disaster relief efforts and other community needs. Bryan will be joined for that concert by the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock, along with Cole Swindell and Phillip Phillips.

Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter