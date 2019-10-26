Luke Bryan Praises Craig Morgan’s New Song, ‘The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost’

Luke Bryan is speaking out about Craig Morgan‘s new single, “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.” The song, written by Morgan about the loss of his son, Jerry, in a drowning accident in 2016, touched Bryan deeply. Bryan has also experienced loss, with both his brother and sister, as well as his brother-in-law, which is why he reacted so strongly to the emotional tune.

“Craig and I through the years have just been real close,” Bryan shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “He’s obviously a big outdoorsman and we’ve certainly, obviously he has experienced loss. and me too. I reached out to him when their tragedy happened, and now that he has a song that he’s written about it, it just feels amazing.”

Morgan is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and while Bryan is not, he performs at the hallowed venue whenever he can, including at a recent show in honor of the annual Opry Goes Pink event, to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

“I told Craig backstage, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m happy for you, but I hate you were in the situation to write the song.’ We had a moment there.” Bryan recalled. “But I always respected Craig’s music, because it’s always been country. I covered ‘Almost Home.’ After ‘Red Dirt Road,’ I played ‘Almost Home.’ So Craig’s just always been a great song guy.”

If anyone understands a bit of Morgan’s pain, it’s Bryan. The American Idol judge and his wife, Caroline, are raising their nephew Til, after Til lost both of his parents at a young age, and also taking care of Til’s older sisters, Kris and Jordan, even though the young women are no longer living at home.

“I’ve watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this has happened,” Bryan previously told Good Morning America. “You keep going and you try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day. You’ll never get back to 100 percent. You’ll always be working to get back to 75 percent.”

“We never thought twice about it,” Bryan’s wife added. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about, you know, should we take this on? We just did it.”

