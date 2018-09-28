Luke Bryan Always Performs ‘Like Elvis Is Watching’

Luke Bryan is known for his on-stage dance moves and high energy performances, whether he’s performing in a field on his Farm Tour, or in a sold-out stadium on his What Makes You Country Tour.

“I try to go out there with the same mentality,” Bryan told Taste of Country. “I try to perform my shows like Elvis is watching and try to do the best I can night in and night out and have a big ol’ performance.”

Bryan is joined for his Farm Tour by Chase Rice, Jon Langston, DJ Rock and the Peach Pickers – a group of singer-songwriters made up of songwriters Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Ashley Gorley. Since Bryan uses his time on the Farm Tour to write — and has brought members of the Peach Pickers out in the past — it only made sense for them to be included in this year’s lineup.

“We really hole up on the bus and try to write songs,” Bryan said. “The vibe and the inspiration from being in the small towns, through the years we wrote ‘Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day’ out on Farm Tour. We wrote ‘Dirt Road Diary.’ So we’ve had some really amazing success through the years writing out on Farm Tour. It’s really something that through the years has become a tradition of ours to sit on the bus and try to write some songs and get a little inspired by being out there.”

Once again, proceeds from the Farm Tour, now in its tenth year, benefit local farming communities, with Bryan awarding college scholarships to students from farming families attending a local college or university.

“We’ve been able to have a lot of amazing memories and we’ve been able to give some scholarships to kids through the Farm Tour,” boasted Bryan. “There’s nothing better than watching 15 to 20,000 people in a hayfield have fun and listen to country music.”

The Georgia native cut the Farm Tour down to six shows this year, but promises fans attending each concert will have an unforgettable time.

“We like to just spread ’em around,” Bryan explained. “We may lay out of Iowa one year and then go down to Nebraska. We just kind of keep it fun. We did eight shows a year for a long time, and we learned that was a lot of work and I didn’t really sound good on the last – on the eighth, the seventh and eighth show I was pretty tired. So, we just trimmed it back to six, and it makes it fun and fresh and we love the Farm Tour every year.”

Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Dudelson