Luke Bryan Officially Confirms Nashville Bar

After reports surfaced that Luke Bryan is planning to put his name on a new bar in downtown Nashville, the singer has officially confirmed the news in a press release.

The bar will be called Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink and will be a six-story bar and restaurant with an address of 301 Broadway.

Featuring 30,000 feet of entertainment space, eight bars, four stages and two restaurants, the venue is scheduled to open in July.

“When I first moved to Nashville I played several of the bars on the iconic Broadway street,” Bryan said in a press release, via the Nashville Business Journal. “I never would have dreamt that I would one day be a part of a place that could offer the same dream to others. Because of Music City and the fans all across the country, the reality of this amazing venue has become possible.”

Bryan is partnering with TC Restaurant Group for the project, which will continue the group’s expansion onto Lower Broadway after purchasing a number of properties on the Third and Broadway intersection for millions of dollars, including the newly-opened Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

The address of Bryan’s bar is that of a two-story building that most recently housed a boot store, but the press release indicates that the venue will take over a portion of the TC-owned complex on the street.

One of the two restaurants will be a rooftop sushi bar from Chef Nick Phrommala, while the other will be a “signature restaurant” by Chef Tomasz Wosiak, with that menu focusing on “Luke’s favorites with special twists on Southern and American cuisine.”

After the news was confirmed, Bryan shared a rendering of the bar on his social media accounts, which shows patrons mingling on the roof and Bryan’s name emblazoned on several signs.

LUKE’S 32 BRIDGE FOOD + DRINK coming to 301 Broadway soon. pic.twitter.com/B0jr158Uur — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) July 11, 2018

Bryan’s bar will see him join Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Alan Jackson, who all have their names on bars on the strip, as well as Kid Rock, who is opening his own establishment in the coming months.

Bryan is currently on his What Makes You Country stadium tour, performing at venues including Boston’s Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Once his bar opens, though, it’s likely he’ll make a stop to properly open the venue in true Bryan style.

