Luke Bryan Says His New Album Will Be Shorter

Luke Bryan announced this week that his seventh studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, will be released on April 24, and according to the American Idol judge, it will be a little bit shorter than his previous efforts.

“I don’t know if like a 15, 16 — for awhile that was the trend,” he told Taste of Country in September. “The only thing that worries me — even with What Makes You Country, my latest album — there are songs on there that are just wonderful songs that do get a little … lost in the mix. I think if we shrink the size of the albums and really focus on album size, you may in turn kind of make it that way.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The album will be Bryan’s first since 2017’s What Makes You Country, which had 15 songs. The three albums prior to that had 13 songs and his first two records had 11, all excluding bonus tracks. Bryan added that his new project will have pop and rock influences but will also have a “vintage” feel to it.

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here will contain Bryan’s recent No. 1 song “Knockin’ Boots,” as well as his current single, “What She Wants Tonight.” The Georgia native will accompany the album with the Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which will have support from Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June.

During his Facebook Live announcement on Thursday, Bryan shared a snippet of his song “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” which serves as inspiration for his tour’s name.

“‘Proud to be right here’ is a phrase from my new album’s title track, ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” Bryan said in a press release. “From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It’s a connection I feel is so important in country music.”

“I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we’ve created,” he continued. “And I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson