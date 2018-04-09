Luke Bryan’s ‘Most People Are Good’ Continues Reign at Top of Charts

Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” is spending its third week at the top of the charts, a fact that isn’t that surprising to Bryan, who knew the first time he heard it that the song was a hit. Even though the tune is one of several that Bryan didn’t write on his recent What Makes You Country album, one line in the song was as personal to the 41-year-old as if he had written it himself.

When I hear ‘Most mamas ought to qualify for sainthood,’ it’s one of the best lines I’ve ever heard in a song,” Bryan says. “I’ll play Mama my new album before it comes out and half the time she’s scrambling, doing the dishes or something and she won’t listen, but I caught her in the truck. I kinda had her attention and I played her ‘Most People are Good,’ and the picture of her with a big ol’ paper towel over her face crying.

“The line really hit her, hit her like it should hit you,” he continues. “‘Most mothers ought to qualify for sainthood’ – I know my wife should definitely be a saint, putting up with me and my crazy boys.”

For Bryan, the message in “Most People Are Good,” is one that he felt compelled to share with the world.

“I think it’s a song that truly helps people believe in people again,” says Bryan. “We seem to get reminded every day of all the negativity of what humans are, and truly it’s only .001 percent of people causing all the negativity. I truly believe that.

“This song preaches the innocence of children, the beauty of mothers, the beauty of relationships, the beauty of what life truly could be and should be and really is,” he continues. “I think that most people lay their heads down at night and try to be better and try to be good to other people. And this song captures those emotions perfectly.”

The Georgia native says “Most People Are Good” has also inspired him to live his own life looking out for others as well.

“I’m going to open the door for anybody and so many other people believe that way,” he says. “I’m going to say ‘Hey’ to a stranger. I’m going to help somebody out in need, and that’s what this song really, really preaches.”

Bryan will perform at the 2018 ACM Awards, where he is nominated for Entertainer of the Year. The ceremony will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

