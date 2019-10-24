Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw to Headline Tortuga Music Festival

We’re still several months away from next year’s Tortuga Music Festival, but we already know who will be performing at one of music’s biggest festivals, and the lineup is epic. Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw will headline the three-day event, with performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Lee Brice, Jon Pardi, Runaway June and more.

Bryan was recently honored with the ACM Award for Album of the Decade, for his fourth studio album, Crash My Party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Crash My Party was such a life changing album for us,” Bryan said from stage at the Grand Ole Opry when accepting the honor. “We didn’t know it at the time, we were just loving making music for you guys. It blew my mind the love and support we had from the fans. It’s so fun getting to do this. Thank you to my producer Jeff [Stevens] and my record label and management for sharing this experience with me tonight!”

Bryan hasn’t announced any tour plans for 2020, which would likely occur after the end of the next season of American Idol, but Lambert knows how she will spend at least the first part of next year. The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer is currently on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, boasting an all-female lineup, and will then hit the road in January for her Wildcard Tour, with Cody Johnson and LANCO serving as her opening acts.

“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert said in a press release when announcing the tour. “Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”

Of the three headliners, Lambert is the only one nominated for a CMA Award. The Texas native is nominated for one trophy, for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shares with Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves. Lambert is also scheduled to perform during the live broadcast. The show will air on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Tortuga Music Festival will be held from April 17 to April 19 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Other artists scheduled to appear include Barenaked Ladies, Pitbull, Billy Currington, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Cole Swindell and more. Find more information by visiting the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond