Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and More Performing at CMT Music Awards

The first round of performers for the 2020 CMT Music Awards have been announced, with Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris all set to take the virtual stage this month. This year's show will feature outdoor performances at various locations throughout Nashville, and each award is fan-voted.

All of the announced performers are nominated this year — McBryde for Female Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and Video of the Year and Dan + Shay for Duo Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and Video of the Year. Brown is up for Collaborative Video of the Year twice, Little Big Town is nominated for Group Video of the Year and Video of the Year, Bryan has a nomination for Male Video of the Year and Morris is up for Female Video of the Year and Group Video of the Year (with The Highwomen).

McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett all have the most nominations this year with three each. Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Ingrid Andress, Marshmello, Riley Green, Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen and Travis Denning all received their first-ever nominations this year.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The show will take place in a new format and will feature outdoor performances "in and around" Nashville. It will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Additional performers and a host will be announced at a later date.

The show was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and nominees were announced last month. See the full list of nominations here and vote for your favorite videos at vote.cmt.com. Voting continues until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 12, when the top five Video of the Year finalists will be revealed.