2020 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced

Originally scheduled for June of this year, the CMT Music Awards were moved to October due to the coronavirus pandemic, and nominees for this year's honors were announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The awards are fan-voted and voting begins on Wednesday at vote.cmt.com and continues until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 12, when the top five Video of the Year finalists will be revealed.

Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett all have three nominations this year while several other artists have multiple nods. The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The show will take place in a new format and will feature outdoor performances "in and around" Nashville. It will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

