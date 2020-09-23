2020 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced
Originally scheduled for June of this year, the CMT Music Awards were moved to October due to the coronavirus pandemic, and nominees for this year's honors were announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The awards are fan-voted and voting begins on Wednesday at vote.cmt.com and continues until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 12, when the top five Video of the Year finalists will be revealed.
Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett all have three nominations this year while several other artists have multiple nods. The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The show will take place in a new format and will feature outdoor performances "in and around" Nashville. It will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.
Keep reading to see who's nominated this year.
Female Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”
Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”
Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”
Maren Morris - “The Bones”
Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”
Male Video of the Year
Jason Aldean - “Got What I Got”
Luke Bryan - “One Margarita”
Luke Combs - “Even Though I'm Leaving”
Morgan Wallen - “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”
Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”
Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”
Group Video of the Year
Lady A - “Champagne Night”
Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Midland - “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”
Old Dominion - “One Man Band”
The Chicks - “Gaslighter”
The Highwomen - “Crowded Table”
Duo Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne - “All Night (Studio Performance)”
Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
Florida Georgia Line - “Blessings”
LOCASH - “One Big Country Song”
Maddie & Tae - “Die From A Broken Heart”
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”
Caylee Hammack - “Family Tree”
Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”
Ingrid Andress - “More Hearts Than Mine”
Riley Green - “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”
Travis Denning - “After a Few”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - “Nobody But You”
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - “I Hope You're Happy Now”
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”
Kane Brown featuring Nelly - “Cool Again”
Marshmello and Kane Brown - “One Thing Right”
Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - “Beer Can't Fix”
CMT Performance of the Year
From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - “Brand New Man”
From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - “Drowning”
From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - “Graveyard”
From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - “Fancy”
From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - “Tell Me When It's Over”
Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”
Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”
Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
Keith Urban - “Polaroid”
Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”
Little Big Town - “Sugar Coat”
Luke Combs - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”
Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”
Old Dominion - “Some People Do”
Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”
Tanya Tucker - “Bring My Flowers Now”
The Chicks -“Gaslighter”
Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”