Luke Bryan Gets Emotional When Addressing Las Vegas Shooting

Country megastar Luke Bryan joined his fellow American Idol judges on Good Morning America Wednesday to talk about the reality series reboot and share their thoughts on the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

While Lionel Richie called Sunday’s assault the “worst nightmare” for a performer, Bryan, 41, opened up about how hard he took the news.

“As entertainers, you look at your fans, you’re not up there to do anything but connect with them,” Bryan said. “When they showed the faces of the victims — they’re our fans, they embody America, it’s a country music festival, but it’s America and it’s bigger than just that.”

Bryan, who performed at the Route 91 Harvest festival in 2016, went on to share hearing the news was one of the “most heartbreaking days” of his life and for this country as well.

“I talked to Jason Aldean very early that morning and hearing one of your best friends shaken up like that and knowing they’ll never be able to unseen these things,” Bryan said. “I don’t know, I get lumps and nauseated.”

With looking to create a call for action, Bryan revealed he, Richie and Katy Perry talked about the event, pleading for a solution.

“There’s got to be something we can do, from the mental health issue to all of the issues that are causing these things,” Bryan added.

Perry echoed his sentiments, calling for gun reform saying how “prayer without action is powerless.”

“We have to put our foot down more than just sending our condolences,” Perry said. “I know it’s a touchy subject, but I think we really have to take a good hard look of it.”

On Sunday, 58 people were killed and more than 500 left injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas strip during the country music festival, Route 91 Harvest. It is the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lukebryan