Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum to Perform at Bobby Bones’ Million Dollar Show

Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Cole Swindell are among the artists who will perform for the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots 4th Annual Million Dollar Show. The show, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will be held on Jan. 14 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Bones will host this year’s show for the first time as a Dancing With the Stars champion, after winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy last month, along with pro partner Sharna Burgess.

“Grateful for many things right now,” Bones shared on social media after his win, along with a picture of himself with Burgess. “Grateful for you that’s seeing this. Grateful for her. Grateful for the experience. Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture.”

Bones’ scores throughout the DWTS competition were lower than many of his competitors, which made his win that much more surprising.

“I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair,” Bones told Good Housekeeping. “I don’t think they want me to win, frankly. I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win. But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people.”

Bones will return to Season 17 of American Idol in 2019, this time serving as in-house mentor for the entire season. Other Idol cast members include Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, along with veteran host Ryan Seacrest.

The Million Dollar Show remains one of Bones’ proudest achievements, especially for a cause as important as St. Jude.

“It’s hard to put into words how humbling nights like that are,” Bones previously told Music Row. “The fact that so many superstars, that also happen to be really great people, took time out of their busy schedules to be a part of the event is not lost on me. It makes everything we do worthwhile, when we can all come together as a pretty unique community in that sense and benefit an important cause such as St. Jude. It’s one I’ll never forget.”

Bones’ annual Million Dollar Show has raised more than eight million dollars since it began. Other artists appearing this year include Jon Pardi, Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down, Maggie Rose, Bailey Bryan, Adam Hambrick and Rachel Wammack, along with a few surprise guests. Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. CT on The Bobby Bones Show‘s website.

