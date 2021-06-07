✖

Luke Bryan surprised the crowd during his set Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida on Sunday, June 6 with a special guest, bringing American Idol winner Chayce Beckham on stage to join him for a performance of Bryan's hit "Huntin,' Fishin' and Lovin' Everyday." "Y'all give it up for Chayce," Bryan told the crowd before Beckham arrived on stage.

Following the pair's duet, Bryan turned the stage over to the California native to allow him to perform his debut single "23," which he first performed on American Idol. The song is an autobiographical track in which Beckham looks back at his struggle with alcohol and decision to get sober and has been climbing the charts since its premiere. "I never thought, whenever I wrote that song, that it would get released and do the way that it's doing right now," Beckham told PopCulture.com earlier this month. "More than an Apple Valley boy could ever ask for, so I'm definitely feeling shocked. I'm just blown away by the amount of support that I'm getting from my fans, and from people across the country, and people across the world. It's honestly, a real, beautiful thing to experience."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Music Mayhem (@musicmayhemmagazine)

Beckham was crowned the winner of Season 19 of the singing competition show last month, forming a friendship with Bryan along the way. The two have even become friendly enough that they have plans to go fishing together. "That will all work itself out real soon," Beckham shared with us. "I'll be in Nashville, he'll be in Nashville, and we'll have a good old date, me and Luke."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Now (@countrynow)

The 24-year-old also shared some of his favorite advice he received from Bryan and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who encouraged him to be himself. "They all cared so much and gave me so much love and support," he reflected. "And I could tell what they were trying to communicate was coming from a serious place. I think everything I actually held onto and I'm still carrying it with me."

"I think most of it was just, 'Be real. Be a real person,' and continue to do that," he added. "Because what Luke said, that's what got me where I'm at, now, is just being real with people. I think that's kind of just something that's always in the back of my head."