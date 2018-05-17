Luke Bryan Hints at Surprise Collaboration During ‘American Idol’ Season Finale

American Idol judge Luke Bryan will perform during the show’s season finale, and he hints he might not perform alone. The “Most People Are Good” singer teases a surprise collaboration might be in the works to help wrap up Season 16.

Monday is the #AmericanIdol finale and I’ll be performing. I promise you don’t want to miss this one. Special guest maybe? pic.twitter.com/4n5wh6vKr4 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 16, 2018

“Monday is the #AmericanIdol finale and I’ll be performing,” Bryan reveals. “I promise you don’t want to miss this one. Special guest maybe?”

Bryan joins a long list of performers who will help crown the new Idol champion, including fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, along with Patti LaBelle, Nick Jonas with Mustard, Bebe Rexha, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark, Jr. and even Kermit the Frog.

Y’all know this is going to be a good time!! Tune in to @AmericanIdol on Monday, 5/21 to see who I’ll be performing with. @ABCNetwork// 9p EST #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/6vXWBKHiHs — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 16, 2018

“Y’all know this is going to be a good time!!” says Rucker. “Tune in to @AmericanIdol on Monday, 5/21 to see who I’ll be performing with.”

Season 16 might be wrapping up with two star-studded shows, but plans for Season 17 are already underway, with Bryan, Richie and Perry each confirmed to return, along with veteran show host Ryan Seacrest.

“I think we’re having a blast,” says Bryan. “I’m having a blast. And it hits on all the emotions. That we get to go make albums, tour, and then we get to do this too. This is so fun to come and watch these kids grow. I’ll tell you what, a couple of months in, it made me want to sit down at the piano and start writing, because it’s very inspiring.”

“I think we three are such honest pursuers, and truth pursuers, that I don’t think we’d be able to do something we don’t love, and really pull it off this way,” echoes Perry. “It doesn’t matter what they want to give us, if we don’t love it, you’re going to see it. And we are invested.”

Of course, the three finalists – Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett and Maddie Poppe – will perform during the final episodes as well. The two-night season finale of American Idol airs Sunday night on ABC at 8:00 PM ET and Monday night at 9:00 PM ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram/americanidol