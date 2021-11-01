Luke Bryan Harnesses ‘American Gladiators’ Style for Halloween With Wife Caroline

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, have continued their run of hilarious Halloween costumes. On Sunday, amid much anticipation from fans, the couple debuted their Halloween 2021 costumes, channeling their inner American Gladiators with their take on the hit competition series that sees everyday American heroes pitting themselves against the show’s gladiators.

Bryan revealed their costumes on Instagram Sunday afternoon, sharing a photo of himself and his wife sitting on the tailgate of a pickup truck with their dog, Choc. While the beloved pooch went costume-free, Bryan and his wife were decked out in costumes resembling the ones contestants wear on the show. Bryan captioned the post, “always a fun [Halloween] with this one,” going on to reveal that his wife even “had us in an American Gladiators competition.” Over on her own page, Caroline shared a glimpse of that hilarious competition, with a video set to the tune of Ozzy Osborne’s “Crazy Train” showing the couple and their two sons, Bo and Tate, going against one another in a series of fierce competitions. Caroline joked, “when you’re the crazy family that everyone wonders about…That’s us!”

The Halloween fun didn’t stop there, though. As fans chimed in with applause for the American Gladiators-inspired looks, Bryan and Caroline were busy slipping out of the red, white, and blue ensembels and into their next costumes for the day. Later that evening, Caroline revealed that she and her husband also dressed up as their “true identities ….. ‘Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.’” To channel the characters from Disney’s 1951 animated feature film, Alice in Wonderland, the two red pants and yellow shirts, completing the looks with hilarious hats.

Over the past several years, Bryan and his wife’s Halloween costumes have become pretty well-known and much looked forward to, as they always opt to go for laughs. For Halloween 2020, the couple went as a mouse and a piece of cheese, with the country crooner a bright yellow unitard, top hat, yellow Crocs and a large piece of cheese held up by suspenders as his wife wore a plush gray outfit. Prior to that, the couple had gone as characters from Elf, a pair of ostriches, and a squirrel and an acorn.

Opening up about the hilarious costumes in 2016, Bryan told reporters that fans have his wife to credit for the humorous ensembles. Bran revealed that his wife always picks my Halloween costume, and I have no choice. So the morning of Halloween I will see what she is going to put me in and I’ll have to own it … It’s been the case for quite a while – for probably the last six years.”